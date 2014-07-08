Subaru recalls cars with Takata air bag inflators in U.S.

DETROIT, July 8 Subaru of America is recalling
8,557 older model cars in the United States equipped with
potentially defective air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata
Corp, the automaker and U.S. safety regulators said on
Tuesday.
Subaru joins seven automakers that last month recalled
vehicles in some high-humidity regions at the request of the
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
While there is no official estimate of the number of
vehicles that may be affected by the Takata air bag issue, U.S.
safety regulators have estimated they could number more than 1
million.
Subaru did not limit it recall to mainly southern U.S.
states, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as most
of the other automakers did. Subaru cars affected are the 2003
and 2004 Legacy, Outback and Baja models as well as 2004
Impreza.
A Subaru spokesman said the company, a unit of Fuji Heavy
Industries, was not aware of any crashes, injuries or
deaths related to the recall issue.
Last week, Honda Motor Co expanded its recall of
vehicles with Takata air bag inflators to include California.
A ninth automaker may be impacted by the Takata air bag
inflator issue. In late June, Mitsubishi Motors Corp
was mentioned along with Subaru as a possible candidate for the
recall that NHTSA initially said had affected seven automakers.
