Takata says subject of U.S. criminal probe on air bag flaws

TOKYO Nov 13 Japan's Takata Corp is
the subject of a U.S. criminal investigation over potentially
defective car air bags that have been linked to five deaths
globally, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
A federal grand jury in U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York has subpoenaed Takata's U.S. unit to
produce documents related to air bag defects, the spokesman
said.
A criminal investigation into the Japanese company by
federal prosecutors had been previously reported, but Thursday's
statement is the first indication that a seated grand jury was
seeking evidence.
The National Highway Transport Safety Administration (NHTSA)
has also issued a special order to the Takata unit demanding
documents and other evidence related to air bag defects. Takata
has until Dec. 1 to comply with that order.
The company disclosed the probe in a closed door meeting
with financial analysts earlier on Thursday, according to an
account from one participant.
