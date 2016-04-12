Takata seeks backer to help pay for air bag recalls - sources

TOKYO, April 12 Embattled air bag maker Takata
Corp has begun looking for a financial backer amid a
global recall of its potentially lethal air bags, and plans to
draw up a list of candidates by August, two people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
A third-party panel of financial and legal advisers formed
by Takata earlier this year is approaching companies, including
those in the automotive industry, seeking financial aid, the
people said.
It's not clear how much funding Takata is looking for, or
how any aid would be structured.
Takata, whose faulty air bag inflators have been blamed for
11 deaths and more than 100 injuries, triggering a recall of
more than 50 million air bags worldwide, declined
to comment on the plan.
The Japanese firm could face a bill topping $3.5 billion if
it is found to be responsible for defective air bag inflators
recalled so far, industry experts estimate - far more than its
end-2015 assets of about $1.3 billion.
The auto industry is waiting for the results of several
investigations, including one commissioned by Takata itself into
the root cause of air bags that can explode with excessive force
and shoot shrapnel inside the vehicle. That could determine how
the recall costs will be covered.
So far, most of those costs have been borne by automakers
including Honda Motor, Toyota Motor, and Ford
whose cars are fitted with Takata air bags.
Honda and Toyota have said they will stop using Takata air
bag inflators in new vehicle models, and are sourcing
replacement inflators from alternative suppliers.
A spokesman for Honda, which has had the most cars affected
by the recall, said it had no plans to provide financial support
to Takata. A Toyota spokesman said it had not made any decisions
about providing financial support to the supplier.
Takata last month informed its automaker customers of its
plans to bring in a 'sponsor' to bolster its finances, and said
it hoped to reach an agreement over a restructuring plan by
mid-September, the people said, asking not to be identified as
the plans are still confidential.
Takata is also considering overhauling its management
structure and selling overseas subsidiaries as part of a
restructuring, other sources have said.
Reuters has previously reported that Takata CEO Shigehisa
Takada, grandson of the company's founder, was willing to resign
to take responsibility for the recall.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Naomi Tajitsu and Taro Fuse;
Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)