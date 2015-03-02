UPDATE 1-Takata to double replacement inflator output over next six months

(Adds CEO comments, details, background)
DETROIT, March 2 Takata Corp said on
Monday it plans to double its capacity to make replacement air
bag inflators over the next six months and it continues testing
parts that could explode with too much force.
The Japanese supplier said it expects to be producing about
900,000 replacement kits per month by September, up from 450,000
now.
The defective parts, which activate air bags in case of
collision, have been linked to at least six deaths and dozens of
injuries. Several lawsuits have been filed, and U.S. safety
regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
claim the air bags explode with too much force, spraying metal
fragments at occupants.
Takata Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada said in a statement
about the testing that "definitive conclusions have not yet been
reached." However, he added the testing so far supported the
company's initial analysis that age and long-term exposure to
persistent heat and high absolute humidity are significant
factors in the small number of malfunctioning inflators.
He said variability in vehicle models is also a factor and
the company continues to consider variability in inflator
manufacturing as a factor.
In announcing its plans to boost manufacturing capacity of
the replacement inflators, Takata said the newer parts and those
not exposed to prolonged humidity and heat are safe. It said it
also is working with other suppliers to further increase
availability of replacement parts.
Takata met this week in Michigan with engineers from its
automaker customers to update them on the testing for the cause
of the problems.
Last week, NHTSA ordered Takata to preserve all air bag
inflators removed through a recall process as evidence for a
federal investigation and private litigation cases.
