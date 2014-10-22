Toyota exec stands by Takata as supplier despite air bag troubles

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 22 A top Toyota Motor Corp
executive said on Wednesday the Japanese automaker has no plans
to abandon Takata Corp despite the supplier's struggles
with air bag inflators that could rupture and spray metal
shrapnel at vehicle occupants.
U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday expanded the number of
vehicles in the United States affected by recalls for this
problem by 28 percent to 7.8 million vehicles.
Toyota has the second largest number of vehicles affected by
the U.S. recalls at 877,000, trailing only Honda Motor Co's
5.1 million vehicles, according to the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Steve St. Angelo, head of Toyota's Latin American
operations, appearing at an event in Tokyo, said Toyota was
standing by Takata, when asked whether the Japanese automaker
had ever dropped a supplier.
"Toyota, when you become one of our suppliers, you really
become part of our family," he told reporters. "Toyota is very
big on helping a supplier, on struggle points.
"Toyota's not one to just dump a supplier," he added. "Have
we ever eliminated a supplier? Yes. But it's really, really
tough. We will exhaust every opportunity to help that supplier
first."
St. Angelo, the company's former chief quality officer in
North America, said Takata was "doing what they're supposed to
do: understand the root cause, and then learn from it ... and
put countermeasures in place."
NHTSA is investigating whether Takata air bag inflators made
between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed. Bags inflating
with too much force have the potential to spray metal shrapnel
at occupants. They have been linked to four deaths and resulted
in several lawsuits.
The probe has focused on inflators recovered from cars being
recalled for repairs in hot and humid places like Florida.
Takata is cooperating with that investigation along with 10
automakers.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
because of defective Takata air bags since 2008.
Takata's largest customer, Honda, has already moved some
business to rival inflator maker Daicel Corp, a person
with knowledge of the matter has said. Honda Executive Vice
President Tetsuo Iwamura said in July the automaker was
reviewing whether to keep buying from Takata.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo, writing by Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Editing by Peter Galloway)