版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 01:39 BJT

Toyota adds 198,000 to recall of cars with Takata air bags

DETROIT, March 2 Toyota Motor Corp in the United States said on Wednesday it is expanding its recall of cars with Takata Corp air bag parts by 198,000.

The fresh recall will include 2008 model year Corolla and Corolla Matrix as well as 2008 to 2010 model years Lexus SC430 vehicles.

An estimated 29 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States, in more than 19 million vehicles, because the inflators can activate with too much force, sending potentially deadly metal shards into the passenger compartment.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐