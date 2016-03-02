Toyota adds 198,000 to recall of cars with Takata air bags

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 2 Toyota Motor Corp in the United States said on Wednesday it is expanding its recall of cars with Takata Corp air bag parts by 198,000.
The fresh recall will include 2008 model year Corolla and Corolla Matrix as well as 2008 to 2010 model years Lexus SC430 vehicles.
An estimated 29 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States, in more than 19 million vehicles, because the inflators can activate with too much force, sending potentially deadly metal shards into the passenger compartment.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.