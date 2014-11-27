Toyota to recall more cars for dangerous Takata air bags

TOKYO Nov 27 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Thursday it would recall 57,000 vehicles globally to replace
potentially deadly air bags made by Takata Corp, in a
sign that the safety crisis surrounding the Japanese auto parts
maker is far from contained.
Toyota's action follows a recall by rival Honda Motor Co
for the same problem two weeks ago after revelations of
a fifth death, in Malaysia, caused by Takata's air bag inflator.
More than 16 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide
since 2008 over Takata's air bag inflators, which can explode
with too much force and spray metal fragments inside the car.
Subject to Toyota's latest recall are the Vitz subcompact,
called the Yaris in some markets, as well as RAV4 crossovers
made between December 2002 and March 2004. About 40,000 of those
are in Japan, with Europe accounting for about 6,000. The recall
does not cover North America, Toyota said.
Toyota said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths
related to the recalled vehicles.
Separately, Toyota's small-car unit Daihatsu Motor Co
filed a recall of 27,571 Mira models in Japan for the
same problem, marking its first Takata air bag-related recall,
a Japanese transport ministry official said.
Takata-related recalls are almost certain to balloon after
U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday ordered the company to
expand its regional recall of driver-side air bags to cover the
entire United States instead of only hot and humid areas.
Takata has so far resisted expanding the recall, saying that
could divert replacement parts away from the high-humidity
regions that need them most.
