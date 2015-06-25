Toyota, Nissan expand air bag recalls after latest U.S. action

TOKYO, June 25 Toyota Motor Corp and
Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday they would expand a
recall previously issued in North America to the rest of the
world to replace potentially deadly passenger-side air bag
inflators made by Takata Corp.
Toyota said it would recall another 2.86 million vehicles
across 24 models produced between April 2003 and December 2008,
including 1.729 million in Europe, 360,000 in Japan and 190,000
in China. Toyota on June 16 recalled 1.37 million vehicles in
the United States after Takata agreed to comply with an order by
U.S. regulators to declare more inflators defective and expand
the recalls.
Nissan said it was calling back 198,000 vehicles including
the Navara, Caravan, and Teana built between April 2007 and
December 2008, after a corresponding recall in the United States
and Canada previously.
The cause of the potential defect in these recalls remains
unknown. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries
from the expanded recalls, both automakers said.
