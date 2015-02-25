U.S. orders Takata to preserve defective air bag inflators for federal probe

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The United States ordered Takata Corp on Wednesday to preserve all air bag inflators removed through the recall process as evidence for both a federal investigation and private litigation cases, the U.S. Transportation Department said.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx also said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would upgrade its Takata investigation to an engineering analysis, a formal step in the agency's defect investigation process. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.