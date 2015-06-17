U.S. Senate panel to hold June 23 hearing on Takata recall

WASHINGTON, June 17 A U.S. Senate panel will hold a June 23 hearing on the ongoing investigation into Takata Corp's recall of defective air bags, the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The hearing will examine the role of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the Takata defective air bag recall investigation, Takata's remediation efforts, how car manufacturers are addressing defective Takata air bags, and ongoing oversight by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General," the committee said in a statement

It did not list witnesses for the hearing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)