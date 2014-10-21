版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 22日 星期三 04:08 BJT

U.S. House panel seeks NHTSA briefing on Takata air bag defects

WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has asked a federal regulator to provide a briefing on its investigation into automobile air bags manufactured by Takata Corp., a committee aide said on Tuesday.

The aide also said that committee staffers plan to meet with auto manufacturers "to discuss supplier issues." Some of Takata air bags have deployed with too much force, spraying metal shrapnel onto drivers and resulting in severe injuries and some deaths.

The committee wants to hear directly from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about its probe into Takata, the aide said. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐