U.S. House panel seeks NHTSA briefing on Takata air bag defects

WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. House Energy and
Commerce Committee has asked a federal regulator to provide a
briefing on its investigation into automobile air bags
manufactured by Takata Corp., a committee aide said on
Tuesday.
The aide also said that committee staffers plan to meet with
auto manufacturers "to discuss supplier issues." Some of Takata
air bags have deployed with too much force, spraying metal
shrapnel onto drivers and resulting in severe injuries and some
deaths.
The committee wants to hear directly from the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration about its probe into
Takata, the aide said.
