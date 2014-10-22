Faulty airbags warning expanded to 6.1. million U.S. cars -NHTSA

BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. highway safety regulator, NHTSA, expanded its warning on Tuesday about faulty airbags made by Japanese auto-part maker Takata to 6.1 million vehicles in the United States.
"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges owners of certain Toyota, Honda, Mazda, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Chrysler, Ford and General Motors vehicles to act immediately on recall notices to replace defective Takata airbags," it said in a statement.
"Over six million vehicles are involved in these recalls, which have occurred as far back as 18 months ago and as recently as Monday," it added. The previous NHTSA warning, issued on Monday, covered 4.74 million vehicles, and dragged Takata's shares down 23 percent on Tuesday in Tokyo, the stock's biggest-ever one-day drop. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.
WASHINGTON, April 21 President Donald Trump will order the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday to examine two powers given to regulators after the 2008 financial crisis to police large financial firms, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.