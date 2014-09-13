FEATURE-Cars that drive themselves starting to chat with each other

| DETROIT, Sept 13
DETROIT, Sept 13 An Acura RLX sedan demonstrated
an unusual way to tow another car this week: the vehicles were
not physically attached. The second car drove itself, following
instructions beamed over by the first in a feat of technology
that indicates a new stage in automation is happening faster
than many expected.
Systems that enable vehicles to communicate with each other
have been developed in recent years in parallel with features
that enable cars to drive themselves. Manufacturers and
suppliers now are putting the two together in novel ways, with
broad implications for vehicle safety and convenience.
General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co, which
owns Acura, and other automakers are working with traditional
suppliers and startup firms. Tech giants Google, with
its pioneering work on driverless cars, and Apple,
which is working with automakers to embed greater connectivity
in their cars, are accelerating the change.
"It is the mix of big companies -- Apple, Google, the
automakers and the data aggregators -- that starts to create
momentum. Two years ago, it was different. It was a promise.
Today, it's reality," said Laurens Eckelboom, executive vice
president of business development at Parkmobile, a smart-parking
startup whose investors include BMW AG and Ford Motor
Chairman Bill Ford's venture capital firm Fontinalis
Partners.
A "truck platooning" application by Peloton Technology, a
startup based in California's Silicon Valley, is intended to
save fuel and reduce collisions.
As with virtual towing, a "platoon" of two heavy trucks use
wireless communication and computer-controlled braking and
acceleration to keep in close formation on the highway,
according to a description by the company, which expects to
start selling the technology late next year at $2,000 per truck
plus a share of the projected operating savings.
The total price tag for widespread adaption of such features
could be steep. The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration estimates automakers will need to spend billions
of dollars to install safety systems that automatically assist
drivers and could be mandated by 2020, when the industry expects
the first self-driving cars to start easing onto roads.
WHO IS LIABLE?
There are other risks and issues including reliability,
cybersecurity and legal liability.
"What happens if a self-driving car gets into an accident?
Who is liable for the damages? Will the human 'copilot' be at
fault or will the car's manufacturer?," the Center for Insurance
Policy and Research wrote last month, citing "a long list of
safety and legal issues to iron out before self-driving cars hit
the road."
All the razzle-dazzle technology promised by automakers and
regulators "shouldn't take our eyes off the prize -- cars that
don't crash," Jon Lauckner, GM's chief technology officer, said
at the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress in Detroit
this week.
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said the convergence of connected
and automated technologies also has the potential to reduce
vehicle emissions and fuel usage, and bring down vehicle
operating and insurance costs.
Active safety, including hands-free driver assistance and
accident avoidance, was a common thread of many technical
discussions and technology advances on display at the ITS show,
which attracted 10,000 engineers, scientists and researchers,
ending on Thursday.
Automakers are starting to put more of the new technologies
on the road "to get some experience and see how the market
reacts in advance of the government requiring it," said Jeff
Owens, Delphi Automotive chief technology officer.
Price is still a big question. Some advanced systems could
cost two to three times more to develop than early adopters are
likely to pay, several industry insiders estimated in
conversations at the show.
Even with just a few semi-automated systems installed, the
price tag remains stiff, although recent studies have shown car
buyers are willing to pay about $3,000 to have hands-free
driving capability.
The Chrysler Group, a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA, is
charging nearly $3,500 for a technology bundle on its new 2015
Chrysler 200C sedan that includes adaptive cruise control, which
automatically applies brakes and throttle to keep a vehicle a
safe distance behind the one ahead; lane departure warning with
lane keep assist, which automatically redirects a vehicle that
is drifting out of its traffic lane; blind spot and cross path
detection, which helps the driver monitor the presence of
vehicles, and automatic park assist.
GM's Cadillac brand hasn't said how much its new Smart
Cruise system will cost when it debuts in about two years. The
system is designed to enable hands-free driving on the freeway
with automatic steering, braking and throttle, as well as using
GM's OnStar system to provide location, weather and traffic
information to the automated systems.
But drivers should not expect to take a snooze. "We are
talking about 'automated' driving features, not autonomous
driving," with Smart Cruise, warned spokesman Jim Cain. "We will
have strategies in place to keep the driver alert and engaged."
(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert in
Detroit, editing by Peter Henderson)