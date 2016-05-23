U.S. consumers buck investors' rush to self-driving cars -study

| DETROIT
DETROIT May 23 U.S. consumers still resist the
notion of self-driving cars, according to a University of
Michigan study released on Monday, the latest sign that
investors and automakers may be rushing into a business where
demand is limited at best.
General Motors Co's recent acquisition of Silicon
Valley startup Cruise Automation for a reported $1 billion has
accelerated a stampede by other automakers, suppliers and
venture capital firms looking to invest in or acquire new
companies developing self-driving technology.
Consumers, meanwhile, remain concerned about aspects of
self-driving technology and "overwhelmingly" still want the
ability to manually control a self-driving vehicle, the study
said.
"The most frequent preference for vehicle automation
continues to be for no self-driving capability," said the
study's authors, Brandon Schoettle and Michael Sivak.
The survey results are consistent with those in a similar
survey that the university conducted a year ago and generally
mirror the findings in a study that the American Automobile
Association released in March. The AAA report found that three
out of four respondents were "afraid" to ride in a self-driving
car.
The latest University of Michigan survey found 46 percent of
respondents preferred no self-driving, followed by partial
self-driving (39 percent) and complete self-driving (15
percent).
Nearly 95 percent of respondents said they wanted to have a
steering wheel plus gas and brake pedals so they could take
control of a self-driving vehicle when desired, the study found.
Traditional automakers and suppliers have embarked on a
gradual phase-in of self-driving technologies, from
automatically regulating speed and braking to keeping the
vehicle from drifting out of its traffic lane.
Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc has gone a step
further with its Autopilot system, which gives owners the option
of limited self-driving on the highway.
Technology companies led by Alphabet Inc's Google
favor an "all-in" approach, with its latest prototypes designed
to drive automatically without steering wheel or pedals.
