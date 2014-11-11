Making cars safer: have the driver do less

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 12 As millions of cars are under
recall for potentially lethal air bags,
designers are trying to reduce the need for the device - using
sensors, radar, cameras and lasers to prevent collisions in the
first place.
With driver error blamed for over 90 percent of road
accidents, the thinking is it would be better to have them do
less of the driving. The U.S.-based Insurance Institute for
Highway Safety found that forward-collision warning systems cut
vehicle-to-vehicle crashes by 7 percent - not a quantum leap,
but a potential life saver. Nearly 31,000 people died in car
accidents in 2012 in the United States alone.
"Passive safety features will stay important, and we need
them. The next level is now visible. Autonomous driving for us
is clearly a strategy to realise our vision for accident-free
driving," said Thomas Weber, global R&D head at Mercedes-Benz
.
While giving a computer full control of a car is some way
off, there's a lot it can do in the meantime.
For now, in some cars you can take your foot off the pedal
and hands off the wheel in slow-moving traffic, and the car will
keep pace with the vehicle in front; it can jolt you awake if it
senses you're nodding off; alert you if you're crossing into
another lane; and brake automatically if you don't react to
warnings of a hazard ahead.
How close this all comes to leaving the driver out of the
equation was illustrated by an experiment at Daimler last year:
adding just a few off-the-shelf components to an S-class
Mercedes, a team went on a 100 km (62 mile) ride in Germany
without human intervention. "The project was about showing how
far you can go, not just with fancy lasers, but with stuff you
can buy off the shelf," said David Pfeiffer, one of the team.
Such features, however, require solving thorny problems,
including how to avoid pedestrians.
While in-car cameras are good at identifying and classifying
objects, they don't work so well in fog or at night. Radar, on
the other hand, can calculate the speed, distance and direction
of objects, and works well in limited light, but can't tell
between a pedestrian and a pole. While traffic signs are
stationary and similar in shape, people are often neither.
For a better fix on direction there's LiDAR - a combination
of light and radar - which creates a picture of objects using
lasers. Velodyne's sensors on Google's autonomous car,
for example, use up to 64 laser beams spinning 20 times per
second to create a 360-degree, 3D view of up to several hundred
metres around the car.
Mercedes' 'Stop-and-Go Pilot' feature matches the speed of
the car in front in slow traffic and adjusts steering to stay in
lane using two ultrasonic detectors, five cameras and six radar
sensors. "This technology is a first major step," said R&D chief
Weber. "(However distracted the driver is), the system mitigates
any accident risk in front."
HOLY GRAIL
The next stage, experts say, is a road network which talks
to cars, and where cars talk to other cars. General Motors
has said its 2017 Cadillac CTS will transmit and receive
location, direction and speed data with oncoming vehicles via a
version of Wi-Fi.
Other approaches include using cameras to monitor the
driver. Abdelaziz Khiat, at Nissan Motor's research
centre in Japan, uses cameras to track the driver's face to
detect yawns, a drooping head suggesting drowsiness, or frowns
that may indicate the onset of road rage.
These advanced safety features are fine - if you can afford
them. The Insurance Institute survey found that the forward
collision warning systems were available in fewer than one in
every 20 registered vehicles in 2012.
In key markets across emerging Asia, says Klaus
Landhaeusser, regional head of government relations at Bosch
, many first-time car buyers don't want to spend more
than $2,500. For that, he said, "you won't be able to introduce
any safety features."
Road conditions are also key. "It will be a long time before
we have software and algorithms that can see everything
happening" on the roads in emerging markets, said Henrik Kaar,
at auto safety equipment market leader Autoliv Inc.
And not everyone welcomes this progress. Some drivers
complain the technology is intrusive, or is inconsistent. "If a
safety feature is seen as intrusive or bothersome, a driver may
try to circumvent or disable it," said Chris Hayes, a vice
president at insurer Travelers.
The key appears to be ensuring that while humans remain in
charge of the vehicle, they have good information and features
that correct the errors they make.
"For a long time, people thought it was an all-or-nothing
jump between humans in charge and fully autonomous vehicles,"
said Michael James, senior research scientist at Toyota Motor's
U.S. technical centre. "I don't think that's the case
anymore. People see it as a more gradual transition."
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)