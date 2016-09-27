REFILE-German carmakers and technology firms form 5G telecoms association

(Corrects typographical error in spelling of 'technology' in
FRANKFURT, Sept 27 German car makers Audi, BMW
and Daimler on Tuesday launched an alliance
with mobile telecoms network equipment firms Ericsson
, Huawei, Intel, Nokia
and Qualcomm to accelerate development of the
infrastructure needed for self-driving cars.
The pact is another example of Germany's premium carmakers
collaborating to build technology expertise necessary to take on
new rivals like Uber and Google which are
also working on autonomous driving technology.
The new alliance, branded the 5G Automotive Association,
will "develop, test and promote communications solutions,
support standardisation and accelerate commercial availability
and global market penetration," the founders said in a
statement.
One of the aims of 5G, the technology standards for the next
generation of much faster and more reliable mobile telecoms
networks, is to enable a wide variety of devices to connect up
and operate via the Internet - the "Internet of Things."
Network equipment providers such as Ericsson and Nokia have
said the 5G technology currently in development could be
available for use as early as next year but mass-market upgrades
to mobile networks are not expected until some time around 2020.
A spokesman for the newly formed partnership said there were
talks with several network operators to join the association,
declining to give any names.
Last year BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen's Audi,
joined forces to buy digital map maker HERE for 2.8 billion
euros ($3.15 billion) from Nokia and this week will introduce a
service that allows drivers to see for themselves what road
conditions are like miles ahead using live data contributed by
other vehicles.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
