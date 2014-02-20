Tesla CEO confirms talks with Apple - Bloomberg TV

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as energy gains offset drop in healthcare, IBM
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
DETROIT Feb 20 Tesla Motors Inc has had "conversations" with Apple Inc, Chief Executive Elon Musk confirmed to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, but he would not comment on whether those talks revolved around acquisitions.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that Musk met with Apple Inc's head of mergers and acquisitions in 2013, stoking speculation about Tesla's future.
But speaking generally about the possibility of another company buying Tesla, Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he had concerns.
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.
* On May 4, through a subsidiary, borrowed $44.54 million under a loan agreement secured by five Airbus A320 aircraft - SEC filing