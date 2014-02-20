版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 01:43 BJT

Tesla CEO confirms talks with Apple - Bloomberg TV

DETROIT Feb 20 Tesla Motors Inc has had "conversations" with Apple Inc, Chief Executive Elon Musk confirmed to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, but he would not comment on whether those talks revolved around acquisitions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that Musk met with Apple Inc's head of mergers and acquisitions in 2013, stoking speculation about Tesla's future.

But speaking generally about the possibility of another company buying Tesla, Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he had concerns.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐