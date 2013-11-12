George Clooney not happy with Tesla Roadster he used to own

DETROIT Nov 12 Tesla Motors Inc got
more bad news this week following the third fire in its Model S
electric sedan as actor George Clooney complained about being
stuck on the side of the road in the Roadster sports car he used
to own.
Clooney, currently starring in the movie "Gravity", was
asked by Esquire magazine in an interview that was posted online
on Monday whether he owned a Tesla car.
"I had a Tesla," Clooney told the magazine. "I was one of
the first cats with a Tesla. I think I was, like, No. 5 on the
list. But I'm telling you, I've been on the side of the road a
while in that thing, and I said to them, 'Look, guys, why am I
always stuck on the side of the fucking road? Make it work, one
way or another.'"
Tesla discontinued the Roadster and currently only sells the
Model S sedan. Clooney last year auctioned off his Roadster for
charity for $99,000, according to media reports.
Last week, Tesla reported the third fire in the car in
Tennessee. Police reports said the veicle had run over a tow
hitch that punctured the armor plating that protects the battery
pack of lithium-ion cells. Despite no injuries in any of the
accidents, the headlines about the fires have been unwelcome
news for a company whose stock had risen sixfold in the first
nine months of the year before the first fire occurred on Oct.
1.
Officials with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said they were communicating with Tesla and
Tennessee authorities and were gathering information about the
incident to determine if additional action was necessary.
The owner of the car, Dr. Juris Shibayama, said in a blog
posted by Tesla over the weekend that the car warned him to pull
over after he hit a trailer hitch in the road. After he got out
of the car, it caught fire but the flames did not reach the
passenger cabin, Shibayama said, adding he would buy another
Model S "in a heartbeat."
After the first fire, Tesla founder and Chief Executive Elon
Musk defended the safety of electric cars, saying in a blog post
that there was "absolutely zero doubt that it is safer to power
a car with a battery" than a conventional gasoline-powered
vehicle.