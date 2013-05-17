Tesla Motors raises more than $1 billion from debt, equity

May 17 (IFR) - Tesla Motors has upsized its debt and equity offerings, as the electric car maker capitalizes on surging investor demand to raise more than $1 billion in cash.

The US company late Thursday increased the size of the convertible bond offering to $600 million, after increasing it earlier that day to $525 million from an initial $450 million.

Meanwhile on Friday Tesla finalized a per share price of $92.24 for the sale of 3.39 million common stock shares. It had originally planned to offer 2.7 million shares.

With overallotment options included on both offerings, total fundraising is $1.02 billion.

The company last week reported an $11 million profit for the first quarter - the first profit in Tesla's 10-year existence.

The success of the fund-raising, and the company's recent share price explosion, point to strong investor belief in the company's long-term prospects.

Goldman Sachs was the lead left bookrunner on both the debt and equity sales.