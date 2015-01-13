Tesla CEO Musk says considering second U.S. plant, closer to East Coast

DETROIT Jan 13 Tesla Motors is
planning to build factories in China and Europe and is
considering a second U.S. plant, Chief Executive Elon Musk said
on Tuesday.
The factories likely would be built after Tesla's current
factory in Fremont, California, reaches full annual production
of 500,000 in 2020, Musk said at an industry conference here. He
said the second U.S. plant could be "closer to the East Coast."
Musk also said he expects Tesla will be the first automaker
to market with a fully self-driving car, but such autonomous
vehicles may not receive regulatory approval for another six to
seven years.
The co-founder of the electric-car company said he plans to
stay at Tesla "forever," but may step down as CEO after the
company's next model, the $35,000 Model 3, is launched in 2017.
