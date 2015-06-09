Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja to retire, help find replacement

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
DETROIT, June 9 Tesla Motors Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja will retire later this year, but will stay on to help search for a successor, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told shareholders on Tuesday.
Musk also said Tesla will release an early version of its Autopilot self-driving program for the Model S sedan by the end of June. The program will contain an auto-steering feature, he said.
Musk confirmed the first deliveries of the new Model X crossover will begin "in three to four months."
In a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, Musk said a new battery factory in Nevada will begin production by mid-2016 and should reach full production in three to four years. The company's webcast of the presentation was monitored by Reuters. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021