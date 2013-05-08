UPDATE 1-Tesla reports first-quarter profit on higher sales

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
DETROIT May 8 Tesla Motors Inc reported on Wednesday a first-quarter profit, the automaker's first profit in its 10-year history, on higher sales of its Model S electric sedan.
Shares in the company were up 16.2 percent in after-hours trading.
Excluding non-cash warrant and stock option items, Tesla said it generated a profit of $15 million. The automaker said it was receiving orders for the Model S at a rate greater than 20,000 per year worldwide.
Tesla reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, triple the 4 cents per share expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.