CORRECTED-GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
(Corrects first two paragraphs and headline to show Tesla did not surpass GM as most valuable company, but still trails)
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Tesla traded at $301.74 at mid-day and had a market capitalization of $49.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with $51.1 billion for GM.
Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm