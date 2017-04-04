版本:
CORRECTED-GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2

(Corrects first two paragraphs and headline to show Tesla did not surpass GM as most valuable company, but still trails)

April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.

Tesla traded at $301.74 at mid-day and had a market capitalization of $49.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with $51.1 billion for GM.

Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
