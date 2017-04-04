版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 23:20 BJT

Electric car maker Tesla passes GM as most valuable U.S. car company

April 4 Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.

In late morning trade, Tesla had a market capitalization of $52.7 billion compared with $49.6 billion for GM.

Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐