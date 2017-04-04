Electric car maker Tesla passes GM as most valuable U.S. car company

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.
In late morning trade, Tesla had a market capitalization of $52.7 billion compared with $49.6 billion for GM.
Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm