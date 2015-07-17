UPDATE 2-Tesla adds new top and entry versions of Model S sedan

(Adds detail on new models and quotes from CEO Musk)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, July 17 Tesla Motors Inc plans
to offer new versions of its battery-powered Model S sedan,
including a $70,000 entry version and a top-of-the-line edition
with longer range and better performance, the company said on
Friday.
The new 70kWh, single-motor Model S is priced $5,000 less
than the current entry model, the dual-motor Model S 70D.
At the top of the series, Tesla will offer a 90kWh battery
pack upgrade to the single-motor Model S 85 and the dual-motor
85D and P85D. Existing owners will pay about $5,000 for the
upgrade. The new Model S 90D and P90D will be priced $10,000
higher than the comparable 85kWh versions.
The 90kWh battery pack will provide a range between charges
of nearly 300 miles on the highway at a steady speed of 55 miles
per hour, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a
conference call. That would mark a roughly 5 percent increase in
range from the 85kWh models.
The performance-focused P90D, with upgraded battery and
electronics, will be able to accelerate from zero to 60 miles
per hour in 2.8 seconds, in what Musk termed "ludicrous mode."
That would make it quicker than many Ferraris, Lamborghinis and
other exotic, gasoline-powered European sports cars that cost
thousands of dollars more.
The Model S P90D will deliver a combined 753 horsepower from
its two motors. Top speed will be electronically limited to 155
miles per hour.
Musk said an even faster, more powerful car, a successor to
the original Tesla Roadster, will arrive in about four years. He
joked that the new model would be capable of "maximum plaid"
speed, an oblique reference to the Mel Brooks spoof movie
"Spaceballs."
Musk said the 90kWh battery pack would be offered on the
upcoming Model X crossover, which he said is "on track" to begin
production "in a few months."
The company's next product, the compact Model 3, remains on
schedule to be introduced in "just over two years," he said.
Tesla is running slightly behind schedule in preparing a new
version of its operating system software, Musk indicated.
Version 7.0, which Tesla had planned to release as a public
beta in late June, now should be ready around mid-August, he
said.
That version will include Tesla's much-publicized autopilot
software, which will give the Model S limited ability to operate
on the highway in semi-automated mode.
In late afternoon trading, Tesla shares were up 2.7 percent
to $273.90.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Meredith Mazzilli)