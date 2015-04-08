Tesla's new base Model S costs more, but adds features and power

| DETROIT, April 8
DETROIT, April 8 Tesla Motors Inc began
taking orders on Wednesday for a new base version of its Model S
electric sedan that is $5,000 more expensive than its
predecessor, but offers better performance, longer range and
more features, including all-wheel drive.
The Model S 70D is priced from $76,070 and will begin
shipping to customers in late May.
The 70D is so named because it has a 70kWh battery pack and
dual electric motors rated at a combined 514 horsepower. Driving
range between charges is 240 miles.
All are improvements over the outgoing Model S 60, which was
priced from $71,070 and was equipped with a single 380hp
electric motor and a 60kWh battery pack with a range of 208
miles.
The Model S 70D gets "a slight price increase, but it's a
huge value increase," Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, said
in an interview. "Customers wanted something that had more range
and they really wanted all-wheel drive."
Demand for the two single-motor cars - the Model S 60 and
the $81,070 Model S 80 - has declined since Tesla last year
introduced the dual-motor 85D and its high-performance sibling,
the P85D, whose sticker price starts at $105,670 and ranges up
to $135,000.
Musk said fewer than 10 percent of Tesla buyers opted for
the rear-wheel-drive Model S 60. For now, the company will
continue selling the single-engine Model S 80, even though the
lower-priced 70D has more power, quicker acceleration and a
higher top speed.
"But we think that all-wheel drive is what most customers
want so that's our focus," Musk said.
Tesla is phasing in these revisions of the Model S, its only
product, several months ahead of the launch of the Model X
crossover.
The Model X will be offered only with dual electric motors
and an 85kWh battery pack. Musk indicated the Model X also may
be available with a smaller battery pack, at a lower price
point, similar to the Model S 70D.
Like the Model S sedan, the Model X crossover will come with
a package of semi-automatic "autopilot" driving features,
including hands-free steering.
The company said last week that it delivered a record 10,030
Model S sedans to customers in the first quarter and expects to
deliver 55,000 vehicles, including the Model X, globally this
year.
Tesla stock closed Tuesday at $203.25 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)