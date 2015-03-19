Tesla to roll out automatic steering on Model S in three months

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Tesla Motors Inc plans to offer automatic steering on its Model S sedan in about three months, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday.
The feature will be part of a continuing series of free software upgrades delivered wirelessly to Model S owners, Musk said.
The electric car maker also announced the release of a new Range Assurance feature that will warn Model S drivers before they run out of battery power. The feature will be bundled with a trip planner that will help owners map "optimal" travel routes, Musk said.
Among new features to be delivered later this year is one that will enable owners to summon their car remotely from the garage. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency