Tesla CEO says no recall for Model S electric car after fires

DETROIT Nov 12 Tesla Motors Inc Chief
Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company's Model S
electric car will not be recalled despite three vehicle fires
that raised safety questions and hurt the automaker's stock
price.
Musk, speaking at a New York Times DealBook conference aired
on CNBC, said media coverage of the fires was "misleading" and
emphasized that there were no injuries as a result of the fires.
A third Model S fire happened last week in Tennessee.
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
officials reiterated that they were communicating with Tesla and
Tennessee authorities and were gathering information about the
most recent incident to determine if additional action was
necessary.
Tesla got more unwelcome news this week when actor George
Clooney made critical comments about his Roadster sports car to
Esquire magazine. On Tuesday, Musk called Clooney's complaints
"needless."