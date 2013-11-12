UPDATE 1-Tesla car fires 'definitely' will not lead to recall -CEO

DETROIT Nov 12 Tesla Motors Inc will
not recall its Model S electric car despite three vehicle fires
that raised safety questions and hurt the automaker's stock
price, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
"There's definitely not going to be a recall," Musk said
during a New York Times DealBook conference televised on CNBC.
"There's no reason for a recall, I believe."
Three Model S fires have been reported since early October,
most recently in Tennessee last week. Two fires occurred after
the Model S driver ran over a piece of debris that damaged the
car's battery pack.
After Musk's comments, the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration reiterated that it was gathering
information about the third fire.
NHTSA is also communicating with Tesla and Tennessee
authorities to determine if additional action is needed, such as
a deeper probe that may lead to a recall.
Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who made his mark as a
PayPal founding member, characterized media coverage of the
fires as "extremely misleading." The fire risk of a Model S was
"five times less" than the average gasoline car, Musk said.
He also said critical comments made by actor George Clooney
about his Tesla Roadster sports car were "needless" and
"needlessly reported." Clooney's comments were published by
Esquire magazine Monday.
Tesla shares have fallen almost 30 percent since Oct. 1,
following an almost six-fold increase in the stock during the
first nine months of the year. The high stock price was
"somewhat distracting," Musk said during Tuesday's conference.
"I think the stock should be a pretty good deal where it is
right now, but it was probably a bit high before and that's my
honest opinion," he added.
Tesla shares fell 4.8 percent on the Nasdaq to $137.80 on
Tuesday. Shares were edging 1.7 percent higher in after-hours
trading to $140.10 after Musk's comments.