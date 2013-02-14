Tesla CEO Musk disputes negative review of Model S

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
DETROIT Feb 14 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disputed claims in a Feb. 8 New York Times article that the battery-powered Tesla Model S performed poorly in cold-weather testing.
In a blog post Thursday morning on the company's web site, Musk said the Times article, by author John Broder, "does not factually represent Tesla technology."
In Musk's post, Tesla published data logs it said were taken from the Times test drive, and said they contradicted claims in the article regarding the state of the car's battery charge and the times required to fully charge the vehicle.
Musk said the Times "changed the facts" and asked the paper to investigate claims made in the article. Musk earlier this week claimed the article was a "fake."
In a Wednesday follow-up story, the Times defended its claims and said its test was "not a fake."
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.