Tesla says Model S won rare 5-star safety ratings across board

DETROIT Aug 20 Tesla Motors Inc's
Model S sedan has won a five-star safety rating in every testing
category across the board, a distinction awarded to just 1
percent of all vehicles tested by U.S. safety regulators, the
electric car company said.
The battery-powered Model S set a record for the lowest
likelihood of injury to occupants, Tesla said in a press release
issued late Monday.
Tesla, based in Silicon Valley and led by billionaire Elon
Musk, said the Model S exceeded the safety score of all
sport-utility vehicles and minivans tested by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A spokeswoman for NHTSA could not be reached for comment.
Tesla said NHTSA tested for the probability of injury from
front, side, rear and rollover accidents.
The Model S does not have a front engine block, giving it a
longer "crumple zone" that allows the vehicle to absorb
high-speed impacts better than most gasoline-powered rivals. A
machine used in the roof-crush test broke while attempting to
cave in the Model S roof, the company said.
The Model S is the best-selling U.S. electric car despite a
starting price of $70,000 before a federal tax credit. The
company sold 5,150 cars in the second quarter and expects to
sell 21,000 cars this year.
Tesla shares have more than quadrupled this year.
"There will be a segment of the population that will find
the safety issue a compelling reason to buy the car," said
Theodore R. O'Neill, managing director at research firm
Litchfield Hills Research LLC.
Separately, General Motors Co said on Tuesday that
its new 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks
snagged an overall five-star safety rating from the U.S.
government.
GM said the recently redesigned Silverado and Sierra are the
first pickup trucks to receive the top rating since NHTSA
changed its test procedures for 2011 models.