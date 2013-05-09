Consumer Reports gives near-perfect score to Tesla Model S

| DETROIT
DETROIT May 9 Consumer Reports magazine awarded
a near-perfect score to Tesla Motors Co's Model S,
citing the electric car's power, "pinpoint" handling and quiet,
well-crafted interior.
The score of 99 out of 100 puts the Model S far ahead of
other electric and gas-powered rivals, including the Porsche
Panamera sports car and the Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid.
"Slipping behind the wheel of the Tesla Model S is like
crossing into a promising zero-emissions future," the highly
influential magazine said in its review on Thursday. "It's what
Marty McFly might have brought back in place of his DeLorean in
'Back to the Future'."
Consumer Reports last gave a near-perfect score six years
ago to the Lexus LS 460L luxury sedan made by Toyota Motor Corp,
according to the magazine, which has more than 8 million
subscribers.
The positive review comes on the heels of Tesla reporting
its first quarterly profit in its 10-year history. Chief
Executive Elon Musk is attempting to reach a broader group of
buyers with the Model S electric sedan.
Consumer Reports said a Model S equipped with an 85 kilowatt
hour battery was able to get 200 miles between electric charges.
Range varied between 180 miles on cold winter days to about 225
miles in more moderate temperatures.
The main drawbacks of the Model S include its limited range
when compared to conventional gas-powered cars. The car also
takes 12 hours to charge on a 240-volt electric-car charger.
"When it's left unplugged, we noted a parasitic loss of
energy that amounts to 12 to 15 miles of range per day," the
magazine said. "That could be a concern if, say, the car is
parked at an airport for an extended period. Tesla has promised
a fix for that."
The Model S starts at around $70,000 with a 60 kilowatt hour
battery before a federal tax credit. A sedan equipped with a
larger, 85 kilowatt hour battery starts around $80,000. Consumer
Reports recommended buying the sedan with the larger battery.