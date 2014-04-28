UPDATE 1-Toyota moving U.S. sales headquarters to Texas from California -sources

* Sales operations will relocate to suburban Dallas
* Employees to receive details in Monday webcast
* Financial services also moving to Texas
By Anna Louie Sussman and Paul Lienert
NEW YORK/DETROIT, April 27 Toyota Motor Corp.
is moving its U.S. sales headquarters from southern
California to suburban Dallas, according to two people familiar
with the company's plans.
The relocation likely will bring much of the Japanese
automaker's far-flung U.S. operations under one roof, including
sales, service, marketing, advertising, manufacturing and
quality, the people said.
Details of the move were shared Friday with senior Toyota
executives, the people said. Toyota employees received an email
Sunday informing them of a Monday morning webcast from Jim
Lentz, chief executive of Toyota North America, they said.
Toyota spokeswoman Julie Hamp would not confirm the move,
but confirmed employees were invited to a webcast Monday and
said details would be provided at that time.
The new Texas headquarters is expected to house at least
three subsidiaries, the people said, including Toyota Motor
Sales USA, Toyota Financial Services and Toyota Engineering and
Manufacturing North America. The move will begin in August and
will take place in stages through the end of 2016, they said.
Employees in Toyota's Torrance offices and other U.S.
locations will be offered relocation packages and financial
assistance, they said.
Toyota, which established operations in California in 1957,
is the second Japanese automaker to relocate from the Los
Angeles area.
Nissan Motor Co in 2006 moved most of its
operations to Franklin, Tennessee, outside Nashville.
Toyota has a truck assembly plant in San Antonio, Texas, as
well as manufacturing and assembly plants in eight other states,
including Kentucky, Indiana and Mississippi.
