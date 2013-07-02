UPDATE 1-Toyota could fall short of Prius U.S. sales target this year

By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, July 2 Toyota Motor Corp., the
dominant player in the U.S. hybrid vehicle market, could miss
its goal to sell 250,000 of its Prius models in the United
States this year, a company executive said on Tuesday.
"The 240,000 to 250,000 range is kind of where we're
settling our sights for the Prius family," Bill Fay, Toyota's
group vice president for U.S. sales, told reporters during a
call to discuss June U.S. auto sales.
Prius sales were down 5.1 percent during the first half of
the year, while Toyota's overall auto sales were up 6 percent.
Last year, the Japanese automaker sold a record 236,659
Prius models in the U.S. market. But falling gas prices earlier
this year hurt hybrid demand and the Prius has been increasingly
challenged by rivals, such as Ford Motor Co.'s C-Max.
Still, the pace of the Prius' sales decline has eased in
recent months. Prius sales rose about 10 percent in June when
Toyota ramped up its marketing for its hybrid Prius lineup.
Those marketing efforts will continue in July before Toyota
launches its new Corolla compact car and Tundra pickup truck in
the fall. Earlier this year, Toyota introduced a new Avalon
sedan and RAV4 sport-utility vehicle.
"We will continue to put some more focus on Prius and the
Prius family," Fay said. "We will continue to give it a little
more attention than we were able to give it launching RAV and
Avalon in the beginning of the year."
Toyota is the third best-selling automaker in the United
States after General Motors Co. and Ford.