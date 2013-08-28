Toyota says 2015 Prius hybrid will be lighter, more economical

| DETROIT
DETROIT Aug 28 Toyota Motor Corp,
which introduced most consumers to hybrid technologies with its
Prius more than 15 years ago, said on Wednesday that the next
generation of that popular series will offer improved fuel
economy due to smaller, lighter critical parts that cost less.
The next Prius, which is expected in 2015, will include
improved batteries and smaller, more powerful electric motors,
and will be built on the company's new global vehicle
architecture, Toyota managing officer Satoshi Ogiso said at a
company hybrid vehicle event outside Detroit.
The next Prius also will have a roomier interior and
introduce "advanced safety technologies" that he didn't specify.
"When the next-generation Prius arrives, it will begin a new
era for a broad range of Toyota and Lexus vehicle by marking the
arrival of a substantially improved family of hybrid power
trains," Ogiso, who worked on the first-generation Prius before
its 1997 launch, told reporters.
Toyota has earned the mantle as the world's greenest
automaker, thanks to the success of its hybrid vehicles like the
Prius. The second generation of the Prius was introduced in 2003
and the next redesign came out six years later. Toyota has sold
more than 5 million hybrid vehicles globally since the launch of
the Prius.
The fourth-generation Prius will include batteries with
higher energy density, or the relationship between the battery's
output and its dimensions, Ogiso said. He said Toyota has
stepped up research, development and production capacity on both
nickel-metal hydride and lithium-ion batteries.
Ogiso also said Toyota has boosted development on new
battery technologies such as solid state and lithium air, and
studies other chemistries beyond lithium, including magnesium.
The next Prius will combine the company's battery
technologies with new electric motors that are smaller in size
and feature improved power density, he said. For example, the
current Prius motor provides four times the power density of the
first generation and the next generation's power density will be
even higher.
Ogiso did not say what kind of mileage the next-generation
Prius will get, other than it would improve on the current
version's 50 miles per gallon. In the past, Toyota has improved
fuel efficiency from generation to generation by about 10
percent.
Complementing the improvements in the Prius power train, the
next version will be built on the company's new global
architecture - to be shared with sister Toyota vehicles from the
Corolla to the Camry - allowing for a lower center of gravity
and increased structural rigidity, Ogiso said. He did not
provide details on the improved interior, ease of operation or
additional safety technologies.
While he declined to discuss future product plans, Ogiso
said the Prius family does not necessarily need to expand
further than it already has. Toyota added the larger Prius V in
2011 and the smaller Prius C last year, as well as a more
expensive Prius Plug-In version.
Ogiso said the next-generation of the plug-in model, which
also was introduced last year, will be developed in parallel
with the standard hybrid version.
He said Toyota is considering consumer requests for
additional all-electric driving range and is developing a new
wireless-inductive charging system that would allow consumers to
recharge the car's electric battery without a cable. He said
Toyota will begin verification of that system next year.
Ogiso also reaffirmed that Toyota's first commercially
available hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will go on sale globally in
2015.