Toyota recalling 342,000 Tacoma pickups For seat belt problem

DETROIT Aug 7 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it is recalling 342,000 Tacoma pickup trucks to fix defective seat belts.

The models involved are Tacoma Access Cabs equipped with rear-hinged rear doors, built from 2004 to 2011.

Toyota said a screw could come loose in the front seat belts on some of those trucks, causing the belts to malfunction.

Toyota will notify customers by mail.