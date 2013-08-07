Toyota recalling 342,000 Tacoma pickups For seat belt problem

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
DETROIT Aug 7 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it is recalling 342,000 Tacoma pickup trucks to fix defective seat belts.
The models involved are Tacoma Access Cabs equipped with rear-hinged rear doors, built from 2004 to 2011.
Toyota said a screw could come loose in the front seat belts on some of those trucks, causing the belts to malfunction.
Toyota will notify customers by mail.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.