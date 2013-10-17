Toyota recalls 803,000 Camry, Avalon, Venza sedans in U.S.

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Oct 17 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 803,000 sedans, mostly its Camry, in the United States from the model years 2012 and 2013 due to potential problems with air conditioning condensers, the company said on Thursday.
Globally, the recall involves about 885,000 Camry, Avalon and Venza sedans, including 44,000 in Canada, 10,600 in Mexico, 9,100 in Saudi Arabia and the rest scattered among 15 countries.
Water from the condenser can leak onto the airbag control module, which could cause the airbag to inflate and deploy at the wrong time, Toyota said. Also, power steering may be affected by a leaky condenser.
Toyota said the issue has led to two "minor" injuries and no accidents.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'