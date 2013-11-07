Toyota recalling 4,000 Tacoma trucks to fix engine issue

DETROIT Nov 7 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 4,000 four-cylinder Tacoma pickup trucks in the U.S. because of a defect that may cause engine failure, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

The trucks, which were built for the 2013 and 2014 model years, have engine valve springs that may develop cracks and break over time, leading to a noisy, rough engine performance.

In some cases, the engine could stop while the truck is being driven.

The problem emerged because one of Toyota's two suppliers of the engine valve spring did not properly maintain the equipment used to make the part. Toyota did not identify the supplier in its press release.