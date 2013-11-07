UPDATE 1-Toyota recalling 33,000 vehicles globally to fix engines

DETROIT Nov 7 Toyota Motor Corp said
on Thursday it is recalling 33,000 cars, pickup trucks and
commercial vehicles worldwide to replace a defective part that
may cause engine failure.
Most of the recalled models are in Japan, Toyota spokesman
John Hanson said. About 4,000 four-cylinder Tacoma pickup trucks
will be recalled in the United States.
The vehicles, which were all built this year, have engine
valve springs that may develop cracks and break over time. This
could lead to noisy, rough engine performance and, in some
cases, the engine could stop while the vehicle is in motion.
The problem arose because the equipment used to make the
part was not properly maintained, Toyota said in a press
release. The engine valve spring was built by Japanese company
Chuo Spring Co Ltd, Hanson said.
Other models affected by Toyota's global recall include the
Land Cruiser Prado mid-size SUV and several larger vehicles.