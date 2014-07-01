Toyota U.S. June auto sales up 3.3 percent; beat expectations

DETROIT, July 1 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Tuesday its U.S. sales in June rose 3.3 percent to
201,714 vehicles, beating analysts' expectations of an increase
of 2.7 percent.
Ford Motor Co said June industry auto sales would be
about the same as a year ago, which is better than the
expectations of a 3-percent decline.
Major automakers reporting so far all showed
better-than-expected June sales, including General Motors Co
, Ford, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Chrysler Group and Nissan Motor Co.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)