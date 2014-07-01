版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 22:25 BJT

Toyota U.S. June auto sales up 3.3 percent; beat expectations

DETROIT, July 1 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its U.S. sales in June rose 3.3 percent to 201,714 vehicles, beating analysts' expectations of an increase of 2.7 percent.

Ford Motor Co said June industry auto sales would be about the same as a year ago, which is better than the expectations of a 3-percent decline.

Major automakers reporting so far all showed better-than-expected June sales, including General Motors Co , Ford, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Chrysler Group and Nissan Motor Co. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐