UPDATE 1-U.S. safety regulators open probe of hybrid Camry braking

DETROIT Jan 27 U.S. safety regulators opened an
investigation into an estimated 30,000 Toyota Camry
hybrid electric sedans after receiving numerous consumer
complaints about braking problems.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
it had begun a preliminary evaluation into the hybrid Camry
sedans from model years 2007 and 2008. The agency said it had
gotten 59 complaints of intermittent loss of assisted braking,
resulting in increased stopping distances.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
can lead to a recall if regulators determine that a manufacturer
needs to address a safety problem.
Two accidents but no injuries were listed in documents filed
online with the NHTSA. The complaints show an increasing trend,
with more than half received in the past eight months, according
to the documents.
Each complaint alleges multiple incidents of either delayed
braking activation or increased brake pedal effort, according to
the NHTSA documents. About 40 percent of the incidents occurred
at speeds of 40 miles per hour or more, according to the NHTSA.
A Toyota spokesman said the company was cooperating with the
NHTSA's investigation.