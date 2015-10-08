UAW reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler on new contract

Oct 8 The United Auto Workers U.S. union has
reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
on a new four-year contract, the Union said
early Thursday.
The tentative agreement must be ratified by vote of Fiat
Chrysler's 40,000 union workers in the United States.
The UAW Chrysler Council will meet in Detroit at 11 am on
Friday to discuss the agreement and vote on it, the union said.
The UAW had previously told the company that it would
terminate the current labor contract if a new deal was not
reached by 11:59 pm EDT on Wednesday/0359 GMT on Thursday.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills
and Anupama Dwivedi)