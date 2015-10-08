UAW reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler on new contract

Oct 8 The United Auto Workers U.S. union has reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on a new four-year contract, the Union said early Thursday.

The tentative agreement must be ratified by vote of Fiat Chrysler's 40,000 union workers in the United States.

The UAW Chrysler Council will meet in Detroit at 11 am on Friday to discuss the agreement and vote on it, the union said.

The UAW had previously told the company that it would terminate the current labor contract if a new deal was not reached by 11:59 pm EDT on Wednesday/0359 GMT on Thursday.