UPDATE 2-Foreign carmakers to keep price edge as Ford faces higher labor costs

By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 30 Foreign automakers with plants
in the United States will be able to offer lower vehicle prices
as Ford Motor Co faces continued higher labor costs under
a new four-year contract with its U.S. union workers.
Ford said on Monday a labor cost gap of $8 to $10 per hour
will remain with nonunion automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp
and Hyundai Motor Co under the new labor
deal. This will allow the foreign companies to offer more
attractive options while keeping vehicle prices competitive with
the unionized Detroit Three automakers, or charge less for their
vehicles.
Ford Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said the new
agreement with 53,000 U.S. workers brings the company's labor
costs on par with crosstown rival General Motors Co and
closer to that of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -
the other unionized U.S. automakers.
Labor costs will rise during the life of the agreement with
the United Auto Workers by less than 1.5 percent annually, in
line with expected inflation, Ford executives said on a
conference call with analysts and reporters.
Ford said it will incur $600 million in expenses this year
from the new contract.
Cost increases will be kept in check by "significantly"
greater use of temporary workers who make less than full-time
employees, said Bill Dirksen, Ford's labor chief. He would not
specify the rising number of temp workers.
Under the new contract, the UAW must approve the use of
temporary workers, which will keep their numbers from rising to
the level used at non-union plants.
Fields said Ford can leverage its global manufacturing
footprint to boost its competitiveness in North America.
"In this contract, we're not restricted from sourcing
products anywhere in the Ford world for sale in the U.S. as long
as we're meeting our U.S. sourcing commitment," said Fields.
While Fields did not specific models, Ford, for instance,
could import the EcoSport, a small SUV it makes in several
places including Brazil.
Ford's hourly labor costs will rise to $60 from $57, GM's to
$60 from $55, and Fiat Chrysler's to $56 from $47 by 2019, when
the agreements between the Detroit Three and the UAW run out,
according to the Center for Automotive Research, an industry
consultancy.
Last year, Ford's U.S. labor costs were $9 higher than
Toyota's and $16 higher than Hyundai's, the consultancy said.
UAW Ford workers ratified the new pact on Nov. 20.
