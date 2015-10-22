版本:
UAW says GM up next to negotiate new U.S. auto worker contract

DETROIT Oct 22 The United Auto Workers said on Thursday it will attempt to negotiate its next deal with General Motors Co, after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV ratified a new pact.

The contract reached with Fiat Chrysler, which the UAW announced earlier Thursday had been ratified, will be used as a basic pattern for the deals the union will attempt to reach first with GM and later with Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

