Detroit Three, UAW will square off over wages, U.S. jobs

DETROIT, July 10 The Big Three U.S. automakers
and the United Auto Workers union will kick off bargaining
Monday for new contracts that would set how much more robust,
post-recession profits the industry shares with workers, and
determine union costs to win more U.S. jobs.
UAW leaders said they will insist on raises for 139,000
blue-collar workers at U.S. plants run by Ford Motor Co,
General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
after rounds of bargaining in 2007 and 2011 that led to
substantial concessions. Union leaders and chief executives of
the Detroit Three are scheduled to stage public handshakes next
week, starting Monday. Their current contracts expire Sept. 14.
Union President Dennis Williams has said he wants to narrow
the gap between veteran workers, who make about $28 an hour, and
employees hired since 2011 with a "second tier" hourly wage of
$16 to $19.
Labor accounts for a declining share of a vehicle's cost,
said Sean McAlinden, chief economist at the Center for
Automotive Research, noting that the three automakers' costs for
UAW members fell to 5.7 percent last year from 11.5 percent in
2007.
But executives at the Detroit Three said their ability to
add more UAW jobs depends on offsetting increases in wages or
benefits with gains in productivity. Health care costs promise
to be a central issue, as the automakers face paying a so-called
"Cadillac tax" of 40 percent on rich UAW medical plans starting
in 2018.
John Fleming, head of Ford manufacturing, said the company
expects to boost productivity by 6 to 7 percent in all its
factories. "Every dollar that we don't take out is a dollar that
your competitor can spend on making their vehicles more
competitive," he said.
The automakers' leverage is strengthened by the union's
failure to organize auto plants in the southern United States
operated by Asian and European manufacturers, and by the growing
capability of Mexican auto workers and suppliers to build cars
for the U.S. market.
Ford jolted the union on Thursday by announcing plans to
move production of its small Focus and C-max hybrid cars out of
a factory in suburban Detroit by 2018. The company said the
Wayne, Michigan, factory's future would be a subject of
bargaining in this round of talks.
