Detroit Three show interest in UAW healthcare overhaul idea

DETROIT, Sept 3 The Detroit Three automakers are
showing increased interest in the United Auto Workers union's
proposal that they pool their healthcare systems, a sign that
contract talks between the union and manufacturers are down to
the big money issues.
The UAW and bargainers for General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
face a Sept. 14 deadline to negotiate new labor agreements for
142,000 U.S. workers. Rising healthcare costs have emerged as a
stumbling block in the way of raises for blue collar workers.
UAW President Dennis Williams has for months advocated
replacing company-run plans with a cooperative that would cover
U.S. workers at all three companies and have a more powerful
bargaining position with healthcare providers.
"We are talking to them about a co-op and it is an idea we
support," FCA said in a statement Thursday that was the clearest
signal yet that automakers are giving serious consideration to
Williams' proposal.
GM said, "The pressures of rising health care costs require
collaboration to find creative solutions," but didn't explicitly
endorse the cooperative idea. On Wednesday, Ford Chairman Bill
Ford said his company was discussing the idea with the union.
Williams and officials at the Detroit Three have said rising
health care costs, a wage system in which new hires are paid
significantly less than veterans, pension liabilities and future
investment in UAW-represented plants are the key issues they
want to address in this round of contract bargaining.
The Detroit Three shifted health care costs for about
900,000 UAW retirees to union-managed trusts as part of a 2007
agreement. The automakers say their combined spending on
healthcare is $2.25 billion a year for active UAW workers, up 55
percent from 2011.
A deal to curb healthcare costs would give the automakers
and the UAW more flexibility to give pay raises or narrow the
wage gap between newly hired UAW workers, who make about $16 an
hour, and veterans hired before 2011, who make about $28 an
hour.
Workers at the three U.S. automakers have made bonus checks
based on their employer's North American profits as the
companies have rebounded from the recession. But veteran UAW
workers have not had a base wage increase in nearly a decade.
The UAW wants automakers to commit to investments to secure
U.S. jobs. The July disclosure that Ford plans to shift some
small car production to Mexico jarred UAW leaders.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)