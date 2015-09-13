UPDATE 2-UAW picks Fiat Chrysler as target company in labor talks

(Adds analyst comments, context on pressure from non-union U.S.
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
will get the first shot at setting a pattern
for wages and benefits for more than 140,000 unionized factory
workers at the Detroit Three automakers, the company and the
United Auto Workers union said Sunday.
The UAW did not elaborate on its decision to choose FCA to
set the pattern for new master contracts it will later negotiate
with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
FCA Executive Sergio Marchionne has been the most vocal
among Detroit CEOs in calling for an end to the current wage
system under which recently-hired UAW workers earn about 40
percent less per hour than union veterans on the assembly line.
UAW leaders have called for narrowing or eliminating the pay
gap, pointing to the robust profits rolling in from sales of the
trucks and sport utility vehicles UAW members build.
If FCA and the UAW cannot come to terms, the union could
order strikes, potentially hobbling FCA's production of its
highest-profit U.S. models.
The UAW's lead negotiator at Chrysler, Norwood Jewell, has
said in messages to members that job security and pay increases
are his top priorities.
Looming over the UAW's negotiations with FCA, GM and Ford
are the growing number of U.S. auto plant workers who are not
members of the union and work for European and Asian automakers
in the southern United States.
The more flexible work rules at non-union factories, and in
certain cases lower wages and benefits, could put limits on the
UAW's aspirations, analysts said.
Contracts for all three Detroit automakers expire late
Monday night.
"All three companies are working hard toward a collective
bargaining agreement. At this time, the UAW has selected FCA US
LLC (the U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler) to be the lead bargaining
company," Dennis Williams, president of the UAW, said in an
emailed statement.
FCA officials had no comment other than to confirm the
company is the lead in ongoing talks. Ford and GM said Sunday
they will continue their negotiations.
The selection of FCA is a setback for GM and Ford, but
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst at Center for Automotive
Research, said the two larger companies "are not going to choke
on a Fiat Chrysler pattern."
The two-tier pay system is one of several, interlocking
issues on the table between the UAW and FCA. Currently, veteran
UAW workers make about $28 per hour, while newly-hired workers
make between $15.78 and $19.28 per hour.
Marchionne has said he would consider a deal that lets
current top-tier workers keep their higher pay rates during a
transition to a new system under which all workers would make
the same basic hourly wage. Marchionne has indicated he would
set that base rate below the current top tier, but offer the
potential for larger profit-sharing checks when times are good.
"I firmly believe in wealth distribution," Marchionne said
in July when the talks formally started.
About 45 percent of FCA's hourly U.S. workforce of about
36,000 earn second-tier pay, while at Ford lower-paid workers
account for 28 percent and at GM 20 percent.
The automakers and the union have said they are discussing a
cost-saving healthcare collective that would pool all 142,000
active UAW members at the Detroit Three into a single plan.
Adding UAW retirees to the pool would mean a collective about 1
million strong with considerable bargaining power.
Ford, GM and FCA say they must protect against a downturn in
a cyclical industry. But the cost of labor is less and less
important to a vehicle's overall cost, according to economist
Sean McAlinden of the Center for Automotive Research. Labor's
share of vehicle price for the Detroit Three last year was 6.7
percent, down from 15 percent in 2008, he said.
