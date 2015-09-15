UPDATE 2-UAW, Fiat Chrysler reach tentative labor pact

(Recasts to show tentative agreement reached)
By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
DETROIT, Sept 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and the United Auto Workers union reached a
tentative agreement for a new labor contract for the company's
40,000 unionized workers in the United States, the union and the
company said Tuesday evening.
UAW President Dennis Williams and FCA Chief Executive
Officer Sergio Marchionne scheduled a press conference in
Detroit at 7:15 p.m. EDT (2315 GMT) to discuss the agreement.
The two sides released no details.
The deal will now go to FCA unionized workers for
ratification.
"Expectations are very high for raises for everyone,"
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst with the Center for Automotive
Research, said Tuesday before the agreement was announced.
Veteran UAW workers, who make about $28 per hour, have not
had a wage hike in a decade. More recently hired factory workers
earn so-called second-tier wages that topped out at $19.28 in
the old contract. Those workers have pushed UAW leaders to
narrow that gap or set a clear path to eliminating it.
At FCA, about 45 percent of the hourly UAW workers earn
lower-tier wages.
The surge in profits for the once-struggling Detroit
automakers, FCA, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co
has also fed pressure from rank-and-file UAW members for
substantial raises.
FCA's North American operating profit in the second quarter
reported on July 30 was $1.35 billion, up 37 percent from the
previous year.
If the UAW secured significant pay hikes it could help the
union's efforts to organize non-union auto plants in the
southern United States, and possibly embolden workers in other
industries where pay has stagnated in the face of economic
uncertainty and global competition.
"The stakes go well beyond Detroit and the automotive
industry," said Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University
of California-Berkeley.
Williams had also pushed publicly for the automakers to
consider a proposal to pool their respective company health
plans into a single group to curb rising costs. It was not known
whether FCA agreed to that proposal in any form.
The terms of the deal with Fiat Chrysler, if ratified, will
set the pattern for subsequent labor agreements at General
Motors and Ford, the UAW has said. The union has extended
contracts at Ford and GM pending the outcome of talks at FCA.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joe White; Additional
reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Lisa Shumaker)