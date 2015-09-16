U.S. union, Fiat Chrysler pact ties worker bonus to long-term goals

| DETROIT, Sept 16
DETROIT, Sept 16 The proposed labor pact for
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ties U.S. union
worker pay to meeting long-term company goals including
productivity gains, according to a memo sent to the company's
employees on Wednesday from Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne.
The memo says, as Marchionne did on Tuesday night, that the
new pact would lead to the eventual elimination of a two-tier
wage structure.
Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers union on Tuesday
reached a tentative deal on a new four-year contract.
If it is ratified, the UAW will use the pact as a framework for
contracts at Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.
It also includes an agreement to work to pool active UAW
workers at Detroit's three automakers to save on healthcare.
"If the final plan targets are met, and I am confident they
will be, workers will receive significant economic benefits tied
directly to their commitment," Marchionne wrote.
In May 2014, Marchionne set broad company targets through
2018 including a 25 percent rise in North American Jeep brand
production from 2013 and a 46 percent gain in North American
revenue.
While details of the bonus plan were not released, a person
familiar with the proposed labor deal said bonuses would be
given annually.
A UAW spokesman declined to comment on Marchionne's memo to
U.S. Fiat Chrysler workers.
UAW workers at Fiat Chrysler, GM and Ford have long received
annual bonuses tied to the companies' U.S. profit. Those profit
sharing payments vary widely depending on auto industry ups and
downs.
Marchionne also wrote that the proposed contract establishes
"a pathway to higher wages for workers hired under the two-tier
pay structure, helping ensure that all those who work hard will
be rewarded commensurate with others doing the same or similar
jobs."
Marchionne's letter does not say how long it will take to
close the pay gap, and people familiar with the agreement said
the process will likely extend beyond the term of that pact.
Under the old contract, workers hired before the recession
earn $28 an hour, while wages for those hired more recently top
out at $19.28. UAW leaders made narrowing or eliminating that
gap a top priority in bargaining.
Marchionne also wrote that Fiat Chrysler will work with a
new "UAW Health Care Development Co-op" to try to reduce
healthcare costs. UAW President Dennis Williams has proposed
that the Detroit Three automakers pool their health plans for
active UAW workers to create a single entity with greater clout
in negotiating with hospitals and drugmakers.
(Editing by Joseph White and Matthew Lewis)