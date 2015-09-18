Fiat Chrysler, U.S. union contract narrows pay gap

| DETROIT, Sept 18
DETROIT, Sept 18 The lowest paid U.S. factory
workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV would
get the biggest raises and the most generous profit sharing
checks under a new four-year labor contract, according to
details of the proposed agreement released on Friday.
United Auto Workers union leaders are meeting Friday to
start the drive to win ratification of the contract from 40,000
UAW workers at Fiat Chrysler.
The current contract allows for a gap of more than $12 per
hour between the lowest- and highest-paid assembly line workers.
That gap will drop to less than $8 per hour by the end of the
new four-year agreement.
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has said he
believes in "wealth distribution," and the pact would offer the
lower-paid "second tier" workers the chance to make more in
profit-sharing bonuses than more senior "first-tier" workers.
About 45 percent of Fiat Chrysler's 36,600 hourly workers are
second-tier.
The company has another 3,400 salaried UAW-represented
employees who are affected by some aspects of the proposed pact,
a company spokeswoman said.
Veteran workers will get 3 percent raises immediately and in
September 2017, and $2,500 lump sum payments in 2016 and 2018.
By not giving per-hour base pay hikes in two of the four years
in the contract, Fiat Chrysler saves because the rates are not
compounded.
Second-tier workers could also get bigger profit sharing
bonuses than veteran UAW members if the company achieves at
least an 8 percent North American annual profit margin. In its
most recent quarter, Fiat Chrysler's North American profit was
7.7 percent, which pales next to Ford Motor Co's 11.1
percent margin and the 10.5 percent earned recently by General
Motors Co.
A veteran Fiat Chrysler worker can make an extra $7,200 if
the company achieves a 9 percent profit margin, while a
second-tier worker would get $9,200.
By September 2017, hourly pay for top-tier workers would be
$29.76, up from $28.05. Starting pay for newer second-tier
workers at ratification would rise to $17 from $15.78 currently.
By 2018 the starting pay for second tier workers would rise to
$22 per hour. Top pay for a worker with six to seven years
seniority would be $25.35 per hour by 2018.
